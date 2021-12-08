Shinola

Black Alligator Strap For Apple Watch®

Cut and sewn by hand in the U.S., these alligator straps are the smart choice for your smart watch. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, they are compatible with the Apple Watch® in both function and style. An adapter makes it easy to slide the strap into place, and its matching stainless steel or gunmetal-toned buckle has a striking resemblance to the silver or space gray finish of your Apple Watch® case. Crafted to last through all the timing, talking, texting and tracking, every detail—from the stitching to the buckle—is designed with intention.