Blundstone

Bl510 Original 500 Chelsea Boot

$209.95

As a horse stable manager, I rely on durability in my footwear. Blundstone are built to last. These are pleasantly nice and wide in the foot bed. I ordered a size 8, as I nearly always wear a size 8 in boots. Aside from that, these boots may be the most UNcomfortable footwear I've ever worn besides heels. I do have high arches. I wouldn't recommend these for people with high arches. My left foot "fell asleep" often when in a seated in position. They were very hard to get on, even with the pulls. I put theses away after only a few uses and they sat for a couple of seasons before I reached for them again. This time, after only 1 use, my toes were in pain and felt squished as if the boots were not long enough. To my bewilderment, my big toe on the right foot had a bruised nail. So badly, that I lost the toenail months later. I will try to find someone to give these to who were are flat-footed, and wear a size smaller as they are practically the indestructible.