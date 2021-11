Tom Ford

Bitter Peach Eau De Parfum Set

$368.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Addiction is inescapable. Experience the slick sweetness of Bitter Peach, a voluptuous scent that evokes nectar-filled flesh at its most ripe. Presented in recyclable, plastic-free keepsake packaging. This set features Bitter Peach perfume in 50 mL and 10 mL travel spray.