Beauty Bakerie

Bite Size Pinch Of Flour Better Not Bitter Setting Powder

$14.00

At Target

At a glance Clean Vegan Black Owned or Founded Brand Oily Skin Combination Skin Highlights Best Seller Finely-milled, gluten-free, vegan Smude proof Leaves skin photo-ready Specifications Suggested Age: 10 Years and Up Color Finish: Satin Color Palette: Dark Tones Product Form: Loose Powder Skin Tone: All Skin Tones Beauty Purpose: Shine Control, Makeup Setting, Oil Control, Smoothing Recommended Skin Type: Oily, Combination Net weight: .25 Ounces TCIN: 80347188 UPC: 651536005269 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-0645 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Our world famous, finely-milled, gluten-free, vegan, Flour® Setting Powder is now bite size! Pinch of Flour allows you to set your concealer and foundation in place for a long day's wear. This amazing, colorless formula puts the oily face battle to rest. With an HD feature, it will noticeably blur your pores and soften your complexion leaving you with a beautiful, matte finish. Plus, the jar's lock mechanism prevents product from spilling out - so you can bake with every pinch! Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added Flame Retardants and Stain Repellent (PFAS) • Pest Control & Lawn Care - classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. Formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.