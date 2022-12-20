Bite Beauty

Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask

$26.00

What it is: A lanolin-free, vegan, intensive lip masksupercharged with superfoodsfor hydration and healthy skin, with a cushiony, soothing texture. Highlighted Ingredients: - Agave Nectar: Bite Beauty's signature ingredient to help soothe and nurture for more kissable lips. - Mangosteen Extract: A tropical fruit known to be rich in antioxidants that helps keep lips moisturized. - Acai: A small but mighty nutrient-rich fruit that gives lips an antioxidant boost. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Meet your new desert island essential for healthy lips: Bite Beauty's most intensive lip treatment. Powered by agave nectar and packed with superfoods mangosteen and acai for antioxidant-rich care, it creates a nurturing cocoon of hydration you can feel. Clinical Results: In a consumer study on 31 volunteers, after 12 hours of wear: - 97% of users agreed this product makes their chapped lips look better - 94% of users agreed this product makes their chapped lips feel better - 94% of users agreed this product soothes their dry lips Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab. Size: .5 OZ