Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
D.S. & Durga
Bistro Waters Eau De Parfum
£155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Bistro Waters Eau De Parfum
Need a few alternatives?
Akro Fragrances
Ink Eau De Parfum
BUY
£300.00
Akro Fragrances
D.S. & Durga
Bistro Waters Eau De Parfum
BUY
£155.00
SSENSE
Gucci
Mémoire D'une Odeur Eau De Parfum
BUY
£97.00
Gucci
Frédéric Malle
Synthetic Jungle Eau De Parfum
BUY
£195.00
John Lewis
More from D.S. & Durga
D.S. & Durga
Limited Edition Portable Xmas Tree Candle, 7 Oz
BUY
$65.00
SSENSE
D.S. & Durga
Portable Xmas Tree Candle
BUY
$65.00
Violet Grey
D.S. & Durga
Portable Xmas Tree Candle
BUY
$52.00
$65.00
Violet Grey
D.S. & Durga
Forward Sample Set
BUY
$40.00
D.S. & Durga
More from Fragrance
Akro Fragrances
Ink Eau De Parfum
BUY
£300.00
Akro Fragrances
D.S. & Durga
Bistro Waters Eau De Parfum
BUY
£155.00
SSENSE
Gucci
Mémoire D'une Odeur Eau De Parfum
BUY
£97.00
Gucci
Frédéric Malle
Synthetic Jungle Eau De Parfum
BUY
£195.00
John Lewis
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted