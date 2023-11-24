Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
$14.00
$9.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
salt&pepper
Vera 4 Piece Highball Glass Set
BUY
$24.98
$49.95
Myer
East Fork
Mug In Henri's Red
BUY
$40.00
East Fork
Glad & Young
Coaster Set
BUY
$30.00
Glad & Young
Sekopesy
Mushroom Cocktail Glasses, Set Of 2
BUY
$14.99
Amazon
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
$9.80
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Morgan Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
BUY
$39.20
$56.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Mina Two-cushion Sofa
BUY
$1678.60
$2398.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Petra Crossover Ring
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Instant Pot
Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
BUY
$69.99
$129.99
Amazon
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
BUY
$9.80
$14.00
Anthropologie
Nespresso
Vertuo Next Premium & Aeroccino 3
BUY
$293.30
$419.00
Nespresso
Ecovacs
Deebot X1 Turbo
BUY
$999.00
$2099.00
ECOVACS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted