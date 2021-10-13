Le Creuset

Bistro Grill, 12.5″

$195.00 $99.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

ONLY AT SLT Enjoy the delicious taste of grilled meat and veggies—rain or shine—without the hassle of firing up the outdoor grill. Le Creuset’s cast iron grill works on the stove, barbecue or even induction cooktop and delivers excellent heat distribution for amazing results every time. Exclusive to Sur La Table, the Bistro Grill pairs a large cooking area with a slim profile for space-saving storage. Available in a range of Le Creuset’s signature glazes, the Bistro Grill adds a touch of classic French beauty to any kitchen.