Staud

Bissett Bucket Bag

$295.00 $99.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Contrast topstitching highlights the clean-lined silhouette of Staud's signature bucket bag updated with a playful, eye-catching design. Carry it by the handle for a classic look or clip on the optional crossbody strap for hands-free styling. 7"W x 7"H x 5 ½"D. (Interior capacity: small.) 6" strap drop; 22". 25 ½" crossbody strap drop.9 lb. Drawstring closure. Top handle; optional, adjustable crossbody strap. Structured silhouette with flat base for stability. Suede lining. Textile/leather. Imported. Handbags