Bissell Zing Canister, 2156a Vacuum, Green Bagless

$59.99

Dirt cup capacity 2 liters; Cyclonic action and powerful suction provide thorough cleaning; Plus, no more bags to buy or change ever Easily go from cleaning carpets to hard floors with the flip of a switch. Power Rating : 9 ampere DIRT cup filters and Post Motor filter help capture more Fine dust and particles. Filters are washable and reusable 15 feet of cord for great cleaning reach and retracts with the touch of a button for easy storage Weighs less than eight pounds. Easy to maneuver with the integrated carrying handle The Bissell zing Bagless canister vacuum makes it easy to take powerful mess removal from one room in your home to another. It features cyclonic technology that provides powerful, continuous suction across both carpets and hard floors. The compact and lightweight design along with swivel steering make maneuvering around furniture and between rooms a snap. The easy empty dirt cup provides mess-free, bottom-tank emptying to keep dirt off of your hands. The included tools let you clean those hard-to-reach areas of your home with ease. Buying this product saves pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.