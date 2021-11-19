Bissell

Bissell Proheat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

C$599.99 C$249.99

Buy Now Review It

At Canadian Tire

Just like you, we love our pets, but eventually, every pet makes a mess. Whether it's tracked-in mud, food spills, or even accidents, the BISSELL® ProHeat 2X®Revolution™ Pet Pro handles tough pet messes thanks to the exclusive Pet Proclean-up system. The system includes CleanShot® pre-treater to remove spots and stains; the 2-in-1 Pet Upholstery Tool to remove pet hair, stains, and odors from upholstery; a trial size BISSELL® Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy, and an EZ Clean Brush Roll Cover to make maintenance of the machine easy. PlusDeep Clean Mode offers powerful cleaning to outclean the leading rental,* and carpets dry in about an hour with Express Clean Mode.** All of this cleaning power comes in a lightweight and maneuverable machine with a low-profile foot that gets under furniture. With the BISSELL® ProHeat 2X® Revolution Pet Pro, you have everything you need to take on tough pet messes.