Bissell

Bissell Powerforce Helix Turbo Rewind Vacuum

$89.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Designed to extend suction power and cleaning performance, this vacuum features an extra-wide cleaning path to remove embedded dirt and hair in less time Automatic cord rewind for fast and easy cord storage with the push of a button Plus, with specialized pet tools, you can effortlessly switch from cleaning your floors to those above floor spots like blinds, corners and upholstery that easily collect pet hair and dust An optional Febreze filter will eliminate pet odors and freshen your room as you clean