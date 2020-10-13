Bissell

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop

$89.99 $62.99

Buy Now Review It

Clean and sanitize sealed hard floors without the use of harsh chemicals; Eliminates 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria with the natural power of steam Power through tough, sticky messes with the flip down easy scrubber Choose from high, medium, or low steam based on your cleaning needs with the smart set digital steam control Features swivel steering and a 23 foot power cord. Ready to use in 30 seconds Includes: (1) microfiber soft pad, (1) microfiber scrubby pad, (2) spring breeze fragrance discs, and a carpet glider. Power rating: 1500 watts Packaging graphics may vary Easy Scrubber flips down and reaches down to the grout and crevices. The Bissell power fresh steam mop provides superior steam cleaning with a fresh scent. For those tough, dried-on messes we all experience on our floors and on grout, use the flip-down easy scrubber brush to break up the dirt quickly and easily. Cleaning with steam sanitizes floors, eliminating 99. 9 Percent of germs and bacteria in common households. when used as directed, using the microfiber pads. when used as directed, using the microfiber pads. Buying this product saves pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a Bissell product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.