Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum, 2033, One Size Fits All, Blue

$29.99

Powerful, convenient, and easy to use Powerful suction makes it great for quick pick ups with multipurpose versatility Versatile cleaning three machines in one: a stick vacuum, handle vacuum, and stair vacuum With a crevice tool for furniture and a floor Nozzle for stairs Clean hard floors and surface dirt on carpets and area rugs. Surface Type:Counter Tops, Sealed Hard Floors, Low Pile Carpet. Dirt Cup Capacity: 0.67 liter Color:Blue The Featherweight lightweight stick vacuum gives you convenient and effective cleaning on carpets, area rugs, bare floors, stairs, upholstery and more it easily converts from a stick vacuum to a hand vacuum to clean anywhere in your home. Because the Featherweight is ultra-lightweight and compact it is easy to use and easy to store. Power Source - Corded