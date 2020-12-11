Bissell

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

The Bissell Clean View swivel pet gives you the outstanding performance you’d expect from an expert floor care company at a great price. It has specialized pet tools and features, so you know it’s designed for homes with pets. The triple action brush roll lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair and its silk-like bristles work gently on hard floors to remove fine debris while also keeping it contained with scatter-free technology. Just as its name suggests, the Clean View swivel pet has swivel steering that gets around and under furniture and other obstacles in your home. Pair that with edge-to-edge cleaning capabilities and you can clean with confidence that you’re getting more with each pass – giving you a new outlook on convenient cleaning. Buying this product saves pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a Bissell product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.