Bissell

Air320 Smart Air Purifier With Hepa And Carbon Filters

$329.99 $279.99

Buy Now Review It

Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. 3 Stage Filtration. Includes a fabric pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter which captures 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles and smaller including pollen, dust, smoke, hair, and pet dander. Honeycomb-Structured Filter. Activated carbon filter captures gases and VOC’s including odors from pets, cooking, smoke, and other common household odors. Automated CirQulate System. Monitors and provides indoor air quality readings in real-time and adjusts to the appropriate fan speed. Peaceful Sleeping Environment. Whisper-quiet fan speed option and automated night mode make it the perfect addition for bedrooms. Integrated and Functional Design. Complements any living space with front panel filter access, convenient and discreet cord wrap, and intuitive controls. Accommodating size. Tested to the AHAM standard to have a Smoke CADR of 199 for rooms up to 308 sq. ft., making it great for bedrooms, living areas, basements, and dining rooms. The Bissell air320 Air Purifier is part of the Bissell lineup of premium lifestyle air purifiers that join form and function in your home. The air320 is designed with clean lines, smooth edges, modern legs, a discreet cord wrap, and a fabric filter that fit into the design of almost any home. Beneath the unique design is a powerful machine you'd expect from Bissell - a trusted brand in homecare. The washable fabric pre-filter on the front of the machine is part of this air purifier's 3 stage filtration. This filtration system also includes a HEPA filter to capture hair, dust, pollen and pet dander and an activated carbon filter to capture home odors, pet odors, and volatile organic compounds. The air320 is controlled by a soft-touch dial that allows users to adjust the fan speed. The air320 can accommodate large rooms like bedrooms, living area, basements, and dining rooms. It is able to clean the air in an 1000 sq. ft. room once every hour. You’ve trusted Bissell to clean and care for the floors and surfaces in your home. Now, let us clean your air! Plus, every purchase of this product helps save pets! Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a Bissell product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.