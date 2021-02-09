Bissell

Bissell Adapt Ion Pet 10.8v Lithium Ion 2 In 1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dirt cup capacity - .45 liters. Buy BISSELL, save pets. BISSELL will donate $10 to BISSELL Pet Foundation for each Adapt Ion Pet purchase upon activation. Adapt Ion Pet offers cordless convenience great for quick pick-ups and daily cleans. Removable hand vacuum releases with the push of a button to clean furniture, tables and other above floor surfaces. 2-Way Folding Handle adapts to reach far under furniture and collapses for easy, compact storage. Designed for pet messes also clean hard-to-reach areas around the home. Swivel steering makes maneuvering around furniture a cinch while vacuuming. Lithium Ion battery provides up to 15 minutes of run time with various cleaning mode & attachments When it comes to cleaning up after pets, convenience power is important. That’s the idea behind the BISSELL Adapt Ion Pet. Its cordless design is powered by a lithiumionbattery, meaning it's not confined by a cord, so, it goes anywhere you go. Plus, its innovative 2in1 design features a removable h vacuum to conveniently carry the lithiumionpower on the go. The Adapt Ion Pet includes swivel steering to make vacuuming around furniture a breeze, its Brush Roll ON/OFF switch is right at your fingers, so you can seamlessly move from hard surfaces to low pile carpets without worrying about switching machines. For easy cleaning storage, the Adapt Ion Pet's 2Way Folding Hleconveniently adapts to clean far under furniture collapses to fit any compact storage needs.