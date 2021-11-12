Bissell

Bissell 2252 Cleanview Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum Carpet Cleaner

$106.44 $118.44

Buy Bissell, save pets; Bissell donates up to 10 dollars to the Bissell pet foundation for every pet product purchase, upon activation Powerful pet hair pick up with triple action brush roll with scatter free technology Swivel steering to easily maneuver around furniture and other obstacles Clean edges and corners with edge to edge cleaning. Cleaning path width: 13.5 inch Remove pet hair with specialized pet tools including pet hair corner tool and pet tool Bottom, easy empty dirt bin makes emptying quick and mess free. Hose length: 6 feet Replacement filter style 12141