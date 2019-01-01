Make Beauty

Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At MAKE Beauty

Created in collaboration with Content Creator Madelynn De La Rosa, the Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick is a versatile, all-in-one lip & cheek stick that gives a flush of ruddy, buildable color. Infused with skin loving vitamins C and E that condition and hydrate, this formula blends seamlessly and effortlessly onto skin. Fragrance-Free, Vegan, Not Tested On Animals, Manufactured Without Parabens. 10% of sales are donated to the We See Beauty Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women-led, worker-owned businesses in at need communities. Usage Ingredients