United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Yorkshire Tea
Biscuit Brew Tea Bags
$5.95
At David Jones
Yorkshire Tea Biscuit BrewMalty - tastes like tea and biscuits A proper biscuit brewHere's a miraculous tea that tastes like biscuits - because when those two flavours combine, the resulting deliciousness creates a wave of happiness big enough to power an entire human being! It's a magical mug of biscuity goodness that doesn't get crumbs on your jumper. Black tea, natural flavouring (3%)