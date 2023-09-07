Yorkshire Tea

Yorkshire Tea Biscuit BrewMalty - tastes like tea and biscuits A proper biscuit brewHere's a miraculous tea that tastes like biscuits - because when those two flavours combine, the resulting deliciousness creates a wave of happiness big enough to power an entire human being! It's a magical mug of biscuity goodness that doesn't get crumbs on your jumper. Black tea, natural flavouring (3%)