Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mejuri
Birthstone Flat Sphere Studs
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mejuri
Application error: a client-side exception has occurred (see the browser console for more information).
Need a few alternatives?
The Clear Cut
Gemstone Mini Studs
BUY
$160.00
The Clear Cut
Jennifer Meyer Jewelry
18k Mini Daisy Diamond Center Earrings
BUY
$750.00
Shopbop
Studs
Pavé Evil Eye Stud - Single
BUY
$24.00
Studs
Hollosport
Sterling Silver Earring Backs Replacements
BUY
£25.93
Amazon
More from Mejuri
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
BUY
$128.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Mejuri Satellite Necklace White Sapphire
BUY
$148.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Croissant Dôme Ring
BUY
$68.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Tube Oversized Hoops
BUY
$98.00
Mejuri
More from Earrings
By Anthropologie
Chunky Pavé Paperclip Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
The Clear Cut
Gemstone Mini Studs
BUY
$160.00
The Clear Cut
Kate Spade
Spring Scene Flower Huggies
BUY
$25.00
$69.00
Kate Spade
Ottomon Hands
Zephyr Hoop Earrings
BUY
£39.00
Ottomon Hands
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted