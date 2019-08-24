TheLimited-Edition Birthday Collection Hello 21 Mini Kit is the perfect way to take your favorite lipsticks to go. Each kit comes with 6 mini sizes of Kylie's favorite shades.Each Mini Kit contains:3 Velvet Liquid Lipsticks(3 X 0.02 oz. / 0.70 g)3 Matte Liquid Lipstick(3 X 0.02 oz./ 0.65 g)|||Each MiniKit contains the following shades:Queen(warm yellow nude)Boy Bye(pinky mauve)Say No More (neon pink)RAD(dark tangerine)Victoria(deep cherry red) Boss(soft cherry)The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Velvet Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for a full coverage lip. This long wearing, ultra pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a luxurious and creamy matte look that does not dry down.The Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Matte Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for an instant bold matte lip. The extremely long wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry out your lips.