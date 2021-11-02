Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Essie
Birthday Collection Nail Polish
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
fantastic and fashion-inspired top coat that adds multi-faceted, luxurious texture to any iconic essie color. A new summit of style to join the successful luxeffects collection.
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
Infinite Shine Gel Nail Lacquer Malaga Wine
BUY
C$12.95
Trade Secrets
CND
Vinylux Signature Lipstick
BUY
C$11.00
Beyond Polish
OPI
Infinite Shine Gel Nail Lacquer Malaga Wine
BUY
$12.99
Target
CND
Vinylux Signature Lipstick
BUY
$7.25
Beyond Polish
More from Essie
Essie
Birthday Collection Nail Polish
BUY
$9.00
CVS
Essie
Off The Record
BUY
$10.99
Target
Essie
Nail Care Cuticle Oil Apricot Treatment
BUY
£8.99
LookFantastic
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
BUY
$11.49
Target
More from Nails
promoted
OPI
Paint The Tinseltown Red Nail Polish
BUY
£13.90
OPI
promoted
OPI
Celebration Collection Infinite Shine 4 Piece Mini Gift
BUY
£19.90
OPI
promoted
OPI
Celebration Collection Nail Lacquer Advent Calendar
BUY
£69.90
OPI
Essie
Birthday Collection Nail Polish
BUY
$9.00
CVS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted