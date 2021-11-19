Birthdate Co.

Candles inspired by the stars Personality Description The detailed character reading on the back of your candle will help you unlock the secrets to your unique position in the universe. By illuminating your key strengths and vulnerabilities, and profiling your personality and relationships, the text aims to provide guidance to help you on your path. Tarot Card The tarot provides age-old psychic intuition and wisdom. Your candle reveals your emblematic tarot card and explains its impact. Ruling Number Your ruling number is based on the underlying numerological pattern of the day you were born — learn its influence on your life. Ruling Planet Your ruling planet holds strong sway on your mood and identity — it’s crucial to understand and face your planet with intention. Custom Scent A custom blend of natural fragrance oils, crafted hand-in-hand with master perfumers, for a scent that matches your inner spirit.