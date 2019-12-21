SKQIR

Birth Years Necklace

$11.79

Buy Now Review It

Choose this year necklace, Personalize it with year number of your important statement you'll love to admire and wear. Customers usually choose their birth year, important year, anniversary, child adult year, acquaintance year, enrollment year, graduation year.Customize the initial year neckalce and let them accompany you for a lifetime 【Material and Metal】The handmade neckalce Made of Professional 316L stainless steel material,High Environmental,Quality Polishing,non -allergy,color no fade and is nickel & tarnish free.Gold year number necklace classic vintage gift no fade;it is easy to maitain and ideal for long-lasting jewelry design. 【Perfect Size】Pendant size:2.3 x 1.1 cm / 0.91 x 0.43 inch.Come with 18+2 inch,High Quality Durable Stainless Steel Link Chain,year necklace is a very memorable gift,prefect number neckkace 【Important Year】Year of birth, year of marriage, year of graduation, necklace of adult years, etc.in any occasion,party,wedding,travel,Engagement ,graduation,birthday, dating and daily wear. and year necklace a special and nice Gift for Mother and Dad's festival,Mother's day,Father's Day,Thanksgiving Day 【SELLER WARRANTY and BACK GUARANTEE】90-Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange,and If you have any question please contact us, we will respond within 24 business hours.Meanwhile,It will be our pleasure to give you a wonderful shopping experience