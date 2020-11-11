Uncommon Goods

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

Birth month flowers, like stars and gemstones, have symbolic and sentimental meanings. Collaborate with Mother Nature to give this birthday gift that grows and changes every day. Seeds, a glass bottle to grow them in, soil-less growing medium, instructions, and info about what your flower symbolizes are all included. Once the garden has finished blooming, wash the grow bottle and use as a vase. Cork lid doubles as a coaster for the bottle. A lovely gift for gardeners, sentimental types, and those who don't want any "stuff." Made in Idaho.