Uncommon Goods

Birth Month Flower Glass

$22.00

At Uncommon Goods

the story Birthday Drinks Raise a glass to your birthday all year long--with these, it's always your special day. That's because they showcase flowers classically linked to the month you were born. January has carnations, June's got roses, and September, asters (which, as it happens, were picked right outside the UG offices). Each beautiful bloom was carefully pressed, then turned into a digital print to grace the sides of these curved glass tumblers. Select your birthday bloom, or whichever flower's your favorite, and fill 'er up. Here's to you. Made in Nevada. Sold individually. made in usa only at uncommon goods shipping Measurements 4.375" H x 3.5" Dia; 15 oz. capacity Care top rack dishwasher safe Notes January: Carnation February: Violet March: Daffodil April: Daisy May: Lily of the valley June: Rose July: Larkspur August: Poppy September: Aster October: Marigold November: Chrysanthemum December: Paperwhite narcissus Item ID 53519 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!