Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Elizabeth & Amberlee Isabella
Birth Month Flower Candles
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
These hand-poured soy wax candles fill your home with the blissful scent of your birth month flower.
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle
$29.95
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Sweet Water Decor
Spa Day Natural Candle
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Silver Dollar Candle Co.
Personalized 8oz Handmade Candle
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Rosy Rings
Floral Press Candle
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
Artifact Uprising
Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
$30.00
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle
$29.95
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
$28.00
$21.99
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Sweet Water Decor
Spa Day Natural Candle
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted