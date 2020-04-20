Emily Taylor

Birth Month Floral Bar Soap

Style No. 55977243; Color Code: 064 Featuring a charming illustration of each month's signature flower by artist Emily Taylor, these exquisite bar soaps are sweetly wrapped and ready for gifting. Best of all? Each features a fresh scent of apple, rose, and jasmine that she's sure to love. About Emily Taylor Driven by a passion for nature and a love of flowers, Canadian artist Emily Taylor creates whimsical illustrations and patterns that call to mind a tender, nostalgic feeling - and adorn everything from gift sets and stationery to home goods. Key Ingredients: Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Water, Fragrance, Palm Acid, Glycerin, Palm Kernel Acid, Sodium Chloride, PEG-9 Cocoglycerides, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Titanium Dioxide Portugal