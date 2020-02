Orly

Birds Of Prey Limited Edition Kit

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Orly

Capture the spirit of Birds of Prey with these limited-time only ORLY shades. Kit Contains: - Mind Over Mayhem, Bright Pink Creme (.6fl oz) - Freaking Fantabulous, Pink/Blue Glitter (.6fl oz) - Emancipate This, Bright Yellow Creme (.6fl oz)