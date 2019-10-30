ColourPop

Birds Of Paradise Pressed Powder Palette

$12.00

At Ulta Beauty

Exclusive.Limited Edition! Bird of Paradise Palette is a coral lover's dream! Get ColourPop's newest 9-pan shadow palette featuring warm peach and coral shades in a mix of metallic and matte to create your best looks. Cruelty Free.Shades:Beak-a-boo (light metallic champagne)Cage-Free (matte peachy taupe)Perch (matte peachy pink)Wing it (orangey metallic gold)Preen Queen (orangey taupe with gold shimmer)Golden Egg (matte deep terracotta)Pecking Order (metallic coral)Hatched (matte terracotta)(9 x 0.04 oz)