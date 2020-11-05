Plants.com

If you like your plants tropical, the Bird of Paradise is absolute perfection. With long, glossy, banana-like leaves, they’re the ultimate indoor statement-makers, with an island vibe that’s kind of like being on vacation right at home. It’s potted in a neutral-toned planter, adding to its versatile style. Plant Perk: The large green leaves of this tropical beauty are good for air purification due to their size