The Bird’s Nest Fern gets its name from its wide, rippled leaves which emerge from a central rosette that looks like a fuzzy, brown funnel. When new fronds first appear, they resemble tiny bird eggs, hence the nickname Bird’s nest. The fern’s flat, wavy, or crinkly fronds are affected by the amount of light the fern receives—more light means more crinkled leaves. The Bird’s Nest Fern is native to rainforests in Asia, Africa, and Australia and is an epiphytic fern, which means it typically grows on other things, such as trees trunks. Because of this, you can affix it to planks or hang it on a wall as a piece of living art! This plant thrives in low light areas, and its textured, green leaves and slightly untamed growth will brighten those darker spots in your home or office. It also requires less humidity than other ferns and is a great option for a forgetful or busy plant owner.