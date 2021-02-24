The Sill

Bird’s Nest Fern

Details If you’re looking for the perfect tropical houseplant, look no further than the Bird’s Nest Fern. Known for its tropical fronds that grow out of a central rosette, this plant will add vibrant pop of green to any space. We love it because it’s considered non-toxic, making it safe to keep around your furry friends. A best seller for the best plant parent you know. Note our Bird’s Nest Fern varieties change regularly. We will do our best to match your fern to what is pictured or similar. Arrives in a nursery grow pot nestled inside our ceramic planter.