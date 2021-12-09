Plants in a box

Birds And Bees Australian Native Plant Pack

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Plants in a box

Our Birds and Bees Native Pack is a great start to your Australian native garden collection. Perfect for scattering between the gumtrees, or pot them up on an urban balcony to create your own fauna-friendly plant haven. Yipee, quick tell me, what's in the box"? Westringia Peppermint Cream - shrub Leptospermum rubrum nana* - shrub Austromyrtus dulcis Copper Tops - low hedge Grevillea x Forest Rambler - rambling shrub Westringia fruticosa - shrub Leptospermum scoparium Pink Cascade *- shrub Myoporum variety- shrub Callistemon Candy Burst - medium shrub *Cannot go to South Australia. We will chose SA safe plants if you are ordering from there Please note 4 packs will include the first 4 plants listed above.