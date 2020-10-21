Anne Lamott

Bird By Bird: Some Instructions On Writing And Life

$16.00 $14.72

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

".Thirty years ago my older brother, who was ten years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he'.d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother'.s shoulder, and said, '.Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird.'.". ".Superb writing advice... hilarious, helpful and provocative.". -- ".New York Times Book Review.". ".A warm, generous and hilarious guide through the writer'.s world and its treacherous swamps.". -- ".Los Angeles Times.". ".A gift to all of us mortals who write or ever wanted to write... sidesplittingly funny, patiently wise and alternately cranky and kind -- a reveille to get off our duffs and start writing ".now,". while we still can.". -- ".Seattle Times.".