Birchbox X Refinery29 Unbothered: The It’s Your Crown Hair Kit

This kit of 4C hair products was curated specifically for Black women [in partnership with Refinery29 Unbothered](https://www.birchbox.com/beauty-for-black-women). The selected masks, stylers, and oils nourish and define your corkscrew curls and coils so that you can celebrate your crown in style.nnThis kit includes:n- [Bumble and bumble. Hairdresseru2019s Invisible Oil Hot Oil Concentrate](https://www.birchbox.com/product/40334) - Full-sizen- [Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!u2122 Deep Conditioning Mask](https://www.birchbox.com/product/25565) - Deluxe samplen- Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil - Full-sizen- [Oribe Curl Gelu00e9e for Shine & Definition](https://www.birchbox.com/product/38903) - Deluxe samplen- Oyin Handmade What the Hemp Deep Moisture Mask - Deluxe samplen- [Qhemet Biologics Amla & Olive Heavy Cream](https://www.birchbox.com/product/38120) - Deluxe samplen- tgin Miracle RepaiRx Strengthening Shampoo - Deluxe samplen- [AQUIS Prime Water Defense Prewash](https://www.birchbox.com/product/40314) - Travel-sizen- [DevaCurl High Shineu2122 Multi-Benefit Oil](https://www.birchbox.com/product/40796) - Deluxe samplen- [AQUIS Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turban - Chevron](https://www.birchbox.com/product/40324) - 1 full-size turban