Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Girlfriend Collective
Birch 50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant
$78.00
$46.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Donni
The Eco-terry Sweatpants
BUY
$144.00
Donni
Pangaia
365 Midweight Track Pants - Jade Green
BUY
$155.00
Pangaia
Roots
Cloud Cargo Sweatpant
BUY
$88.00
Roots
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Cropped Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$39.90
Quince
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Birch 50/50 Wide Leg Sweatpant
BUY
$46.80
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Birch 50/50 Cropped Sweatshirt
BUY
$46.80
$78.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Ash Heidi Cropped Jacket
BUY
$108.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Bike Unitard
BUY
$65.60
$82.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Pants
Donni
The Eco-terry Sweatpants
BUY
$144.00
Donni
Pangaia
365 Midweight Track Pants - Jade Green
BUY
$155.00
Pangaia
Roots
Cloud Cargo Sweatpant
BUY
$88.00
Roots
Quince
Supersoft Fleece Cropped Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted