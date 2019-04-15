TRESemmé

Biotin Repair Shampoo 400ml

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdrug

Dry, damaged hair? Our Biotin+ Repair 7 range, formulated with biotin & pro-bond complex contains a patented blend of molecules that penetrate inside the hair fibre to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage. The formulation reinforces the protein structure of each hair strand and visibly repairs 7 types of damage in just one use: whether you blow dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid and/or curl your hair! Our Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of your hair, inside and out; protecting your hair so you can keep on styling, without worrying about damage.