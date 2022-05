Gehwol

Biosana Swiss Foot File

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Enough of those annoying calluses on the feet! This pedicure file for callused skin is double-sided, abrasive-coated, antibacterial and waterproof. Its state-of-the-art abrasive surface safely and gently smoothes away hard, rough skin and calluses for an unsurpassable smooth pedicure.