Herbal Essences

Biorenew Shampoo, Conditioner, And Curl Cream

$18.46 $12.92

Buy Now Review It

COMPLETE CURL CARE: Our Mango & Potent Aloe Curl Shampoo, Curl Conditioner, and Curl Cream team enhances hair for more defined, more hydrated curls REAL BOTANICALS: Endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew—a world-leading expert celebrating 260 years of plant science SCENT EXPERIENCE: Shower with the scent of pink grapefruit, freesia, and white musk MINDFULLY CREATED: Sulfate-free, paraben-free, colorant-free, mineral oil-free, and certified cruelty-free by PETA COLOR-SAFE & pH-BALANCED: Our color-safe and pH-balanced formulas are crafted to be safe on color-treated hair Say hello to aloe-nature's gentle care. Our Mango & potent Aloe formula is infused with hand-picked, sustainably-sourced Aloe, leaving your hair hydrated and your curls defined. Our sulfate-free shampoo nourishes dry hair, leaving it silky soft with increased manageability, suppleness, and shine. Our conditioner nourishes dry hair so it's shinier and more manageable than ever. Plus, our Curl Cream works as a leave-in treatment that enhances and defines your curls. It also combats frizz and boosts shine. Each one is made with real botanicals that are endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, kew-a world-leading expert on plants. This sulfate-free trio is pH-balanced and gentle enough to use every day. Discover the wonders of nature-selected by experts, blended by US. That's plant-based beauty.