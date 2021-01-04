Biore

Bioré Daily Detox Toner

$6.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Remove daily grime, dirt, and oil 8x better than a basic cleanser and give your skin a deep cleansing detox with Bioré Daily Detox Toner. This toner is infused with a unique blend of Organic Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil & Green Tea Extract. It gently detoxifies by deep cleaning your pores to get rid of deep down dirt, oil & impurities. This toner is great for blemish-prone skin, helping prevent breakouts and keeping skin clear.