Dermalogica

Biolumin-c Vitamin C Eye Serum

At Ulta Beauty

Dermalogica's BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is formulated with antioxidants and natural botanicals designed specifically to treat fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration without irritation. Powerhouse ingredient vitamin c complex combines the brightening benefits of vitamin c with an anti-wrinkle vegan peptide to illuminate and firm skin. Tremella mushroom stimulates collagen production and locks in moisture improving skin's elasticity, while arjun tree extract helps reduce puffiness. Papain gently exfoliates and poria mushroom boosts skin's own hyaluronic acid production - delivering a hydrated, radiant glow. Being a serum, this formula will absorb quickly and penetrate deeper into the skin. Skin Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkle Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Puffiness Key Ingredients: Vitamin C Complex: Enhances skin's ability to fight free radical damage and blocks environmental pollutants. This stable form of vitamin c is fused with a unique peptide that uses anti-wrinkle technology to smooth fine lines, brighten discoloration and firm the under eye area. Chia Seed Oil: Chia seed oil naturally tightens skin, so when it is applied to the under eye area, its helps to depuff eye bags and combat eye wrinkles while nourishing the delicate area. It is high in antioxidants and helps your skin fight irritation, dehydration, and contains more than 60% omega-3 fatty acid. Tremella Mushroom Extract: Hydrates, firms, and restores skin's natural glow with vitamin d and phytosterols, which stimulate collagen production, restore barrier function and are anti-inflammatory. Papain: A natural enzyme that gently exfoliates to encourage cell renewal for brighter, smoother skin. In an 8 week independent clinical trial, participants found: Visibly brighter skin around the eye area upon first use* Increased firmness around the eye area after 8 weeks of use* *your results may vary Key Callouts This product is: Cruelty-free Vegan Paraben-free Sulfate-free Phthalate-free Synthetic fragrance-free Has recyclable packaging Dermalogica is FSC certified to be sustainable for forests. 90% of their packaging will be recyclable or bio-degradable by the end of 2020. We recommend that first-time Dermalogica users visit an authorized skin treatment professional for a client consultation in an ULTA store. View Dermalogica skin treatments at all ULTA locations. Book your appointment today.