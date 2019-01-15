Matrix

Biolage R.a.w. Scalp Care Rebalance Scalp Oil

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Formulated with peppermint, fennel, and lemongrass essential oils, the Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Scalp Care Rebalance Scalp Oil is an ideal pre-shampoo treatment for those with a scalp moisture imbalance. Massaging the scalp with oils is the perfect prelude to a regimen resulting in a healthy look and feel of hair. Cedarwood and lemongrass are antioxidants while peppermint provides a soothing and cooling experience to the scalp. Biolage R.A.W. is Real. Authentic. Wholesome.