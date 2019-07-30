Bioderma

Bioderma Sensibio Tonic Lotion

$16.89 $14.90

Buy Now Review It

Sensitive to intolerant skin is not able to play its role of protective barrier against irritants. Makeup, makeup removal, pollution and external stress leave the skin is weakened and tightened day in and day out. Sensibio Tonic Lotion is specially formulated to treat normal to dry sensitive skin, even skin that is intolerant. Calming ingredients Allantoin and cucumber extract helps ease symptoms and decongest while moisturizing agents improve skin comfort. Sensibio Tonic lotion leaves skin perfectly soothed and moisturized, ideally prepared for applying a treatment cream from the Sensibio range. Brand Story BIODERMA has acquired unique expertise by placing biology at the service of dermatology. This original scientific approach relies first and foremost on the skin's knowledge and its biological mechanisms to formulate its products.