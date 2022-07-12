Bioderma

Sensibio H2o Micellar Water

$16.99 $11.24

Description Sensibio H2O is our best selling cleansing and makeup removing micellar water that respects the fragility of sensitive skin Benefits Sensibio H2O respects skin’s hydrolipidic film by removing impurities and make-up while respecting your skin. Suggested Use Soak cotton pad with Sensibio H2O, cleanse and/or remove make-up from your face and eyes. Repeat until cotton pad is cleaned then gently pat skin dry. Use morning and evening, every day of the week.