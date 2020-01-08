Bioderma

Bioderma Sensibio H2o 250ml

£10.80

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

At the cutting edge of innovation, BIODERMA has pioneered micellar solutions. Specially formulated for sensitive, normal to dry skins, the Sensibio H2O micelle solution gently cleanses face and eyes. It removes water-resistant make-up.The micelles contained in its formula effectively micro-emulsify impurities while maintaining the skin’s balance (soap-free, physiological pH).. Soothing and decongesting active ingredients prevent the feelings of irritation often caused by cleansing.. Sensibio H2O guarantees excellent cutaneous and ocular tolerance (tested under ophthalmological supervision)..