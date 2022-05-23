Bioderma

Sensibio H2o

$10.99 $8.79

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Keep sensitive skin feeling smooth and clean with Sensibio H2O from Bioderma. Its potent micelle formula works to soothe and clear up irritated skin. Gentle enough for everyday use, this non-rinse cleanser is perfect for removing makeup from the face and eyes. Key Ingredients: Fatty Acid Esters: the constituent elements of micelles, are similar to the phospholipids of the skin cell membranes, which naturally help rebuild the skin's hydrolipidic film Key Benefits: Combines performance and very high tolerance Cleanses and removes makeup from the face and eyes Soothes and clears up irritated skin Produces a feeling of instant freshness Non-rinse formula