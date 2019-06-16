Bioderma

Bioderma Sebium Mat Control

Formulated with the exclusive Fluidactiv patent, Sébium Mat Control also contains purifying zinc gluconate, moisturizing glycerine and salicylic acid that refines skin texture for a smooth and healthy-looking skin. Skin is enhanced, instantly. Skin is transformed, day after day. The fresh ultra-sensory texture is quickly absorbed and leaves skin feeling comfortable. Does not clump. Features: For mattifying and moisturizing care for combination to oily sensitive skin Shine, enlarged pores, dull, uneven skin ... Turn shine into radiance! Sébium Mat Control is a moisturizing skincare with "Matte & Smooth" Technology : instant and continuous results for naturally beautiful bare skin. Immediate and 8-hour efficacy: moisturizes, mattifies and instantly reduces the appaerance of unevenness thanks to absorbing powders and blurring agents. Continuous efficacy : neutralizes all types of shine, refine skin texture, tightens pores and minimizes the appearance of blemishes. Paraben-free Hypoallergenic Excellente tolerance Non-comedogenic Dermatologically tested Dosage: Apply to skin morning and/or evening, after cleansing with Sébium Gel moussant or Sébium H2O. Good make-up base.. Ingredients: Aqua/water/eau, Glycerin, Cyclopentasiloxane, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Cyclohexasioxane , Dipropylene Glycol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Hdi/ Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Vinyl Dimethicone/methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, C30-45 Alkyl Cetearyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Zinc Gluconate, Disodium Edta, Salicylic Acid, Mannitol, Xylitol, Rhamnose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Ydroxide, Dodecyl Gallate, Pyridoxine Hcl, Fomes Officinalis (Mushroom) Extract, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum). [bi 724.