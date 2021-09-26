Bioderma

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil

Go big or go home, think big and dream big, from little things big things grow - no matter what, bigger is always better. Get even more value with this big Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil, coming in a huge 1L bottle so that dry and sensitive skin types will never be without a body cleanser. This formula has been designed to effectively clean dirt and bacteria from the skin without drying or stripping the skin of much-needed moisture. What are the key benefits of the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil? Suitable for dry and sensitive skin types Can be used on both the body and the face Works great as a bath oil Suitable for babies, children, teens and adults Effectively removes dirt and bacteria Cleanses away makeup and impurities Retains moisture and nourishment Won’t strip the skin or dry it out Protects against external aggressors What are the key ingredients of the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil? Skin Barrier Therapy™ This complex limits certain bacteria to the skin surface that can aggravate skin dryness, while protecting the skin against external aggressors. How do you use the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil? Apply all over the body onto wet skin and lather, rinse thoroughly.